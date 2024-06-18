Christchurch International Airport is undergoing a major terminal revamp.

Christchurch International Airport terminal is about to get its first major makeover in more than a decade, with new facilities forecasted to open in time for summer tourists.

The project includes 12 new eateries, a remodelled food court, retail spaces, upgraded bathrooms, a parent’s room, and a new children’s play area.

Airport chief executive Justin Watson said it’s the first major upgrade since the terminal opened in 2013.

“This major project will take a great terminal and make it even greater. It’ll modernise our food and beverage offering with a distinctly Kiwi flavour and provide much-needed entertainment,” Watson said.

ChristchurchNZ head of tourism Kath Low said the project would drive revenue growth for the airport and wider Ōtautahi.

“Christchurch Airport plays an important role in delivering international visitors to our region which has enormous economic and social benefits,” she said.

“This summer is already shaping up to be a big visitor season and this project gives them another reason to come and see all our city has to offer – it is great news.”

Fush and Tātou is set to bring a local flavour to Christchurch International Airport terminal.

Two of the new eateries, Fush and Tātou, will be operated by Ōtautahi entrepreneurs Anton and Jess Matthews and Māia Gooday.

“We’re currently recruiting an extra 30 kaimahi (staff) who’ll definitely bring a whole new vibe to the Christchurch Airport whānau,” Anton Matthews said.

Shawn Kim and Yong Song, current owners of Sushi Platter in the airport terminal, will deliver three new outlets in the food court.

Christchurch Airport customer and commercial general manager David Cooper said the airport has formed a partnership with global company SSP which will see both parties work together to create a modern refreshed terminal.

“SSP specialise in airport food and beverage offerings and operate in 37 countries ... we’re lucky to be their first entry into the New Zealand market,” Cooper said.

“We’re grateful for their support which enables us to deliver the first major refresh of the terminal in over 10 years.”

Portal bar and restaurant will replace Number 8 cafe in Christchurch International Airport.

SSP will operate seven outlets, including a new bar and restaurant, Portal, which will replace Number 8 café.

They will also open new café Fern and Co, Urban Pastry and an all-day café called Discovery in international arrivals.

Business Canterbury chief executive Leeann Watson said Christchurch Airport is an engine room for Canterbury’s economy - so the investment is a big win for the region’s businesses.

“It will bring additional visitors to our region and, position the region and the South Island well for future growth,” she said.

Justin Watson said the upgrade should be completed by December - with predictions visitor numbers will be higher than last summer.

“Qantas, China Southern, Cathay Pacific, Fiji Airways and United Airlines have already confirmed they will all be back flying summer services to the city and they’re growing their capacity,” he said.

“For example, Qantas will have an extra 175,000 seats and China Southern is boosting its capacity by 20,000 seats.

“Last summer season we had 2.7 million passenger movements at Christchurch Airport.

“We’re on track to top that next summer season and it’s awesome to know the terminal will be refreshed and ready to welcome our visitors with some of our best manaakitanga and offerings yet.”

As part of the upgrade, the terminal will prioritise digitisation, with more self-service kiosks for added efficiency and convenience.







