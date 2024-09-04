Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Developer Shundi Customs vs builder China Construction in High Court over $300m Seascape

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Seascape (centre with tower crane) dominates Auckland's skyline.

Seascape (centre with tower crane) dominates Auckland's skyline.

The Chinese developer of New Zealand’s tallest apartment tower is taking legal action against one of the world’s largest builders after a punishing Building Disputes Tribunal adjudication against it.

Justice Pheroze Jagose in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business