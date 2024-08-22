Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

China Construction suspends work on 56-level giant Seascape Auckland apartments

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Seascape, the 183m tall apartment skyscraper. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Seascape, the 183m tall apartment skyscraper. Photo / Jason Oxenham

  • China Construction has suspended work on the 56-level, $300 million Seascape tower in downtown Auckland.
  • All work stopped on Wednesday after a Herald report earlier this month said work was “paused”.
  • The project director told 25 subcontractors not to return to the Customs St East site.

The local arm of the world’s largest builder by revenue, China Construction, has told 25 subcontractors it has suspended work on New Zealand’s tallest new building, the 56-level $300 million Seascape in downtown

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business