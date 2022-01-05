Voyager 2021 media awards
Developer calls in liquidator: Covid, price rises, loan default take toll

4 minutes to read
OD 2019 was put into liquidation owing unsecured creditors an estimated $2.2m after building new Manurewa apartments. Video / Ray White

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

The pandemic, problems getting building contractors, rising construction costs and a financier taking $2 million profits on a loan default were blamed for the insolvency of an Auckland developer which owes Inland Revenue $1.5m.

OD

