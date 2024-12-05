Allen joined the co-operative in 2016 as VP China Food Services, rising to become president America and Europe, through to his current role as president global market ingredients in August this year.

During his eight years at Fonterra, Allen has identified areas for improvement, including enhancing return on capital and working capital, the need to shift from siloed and reactionary initiatives, and fostering strategic customer relationships.

Now in a pivotal role, Allen is focused on expanding Fonterra’s markets and diversifying income streams.

He has grown the co-op’s ebit by $140 million in two years through his Atlantic strategy as president Europe and Americas.

“His strategic restructuring of the Atlantic region and innovative approaches not only strengthened Fonterra’s position in international markets but also contributed significantly to New Zealand’s export legacy,” said judge Liam Dann, the Herald’s business editor at large.

Outside Fonterra, Allen co-founded and is chairman of Snowball Effect, an investment platform design to support New Zealand start-ups, which he said has “instilled in me a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a focus on innovation. I encourage my team to think creatively and challenge the status quo by fostering an open and inclusive culture where new ideas are welcomed and tested.”

Allen told the Herald, “Being a finalist for this award is a humbling experience. It reflects not just my efforts, but the incredible support and dedication of the team at Fonterra over the past 18 years. This award is a testament to our co-op’s core value of being ‘Good Together’, highlighting the collective pride we share in achieving our goals.”

Allen has two major goals that guide his career: “making New Zealand better through business growth” and “nourishing the world through sustainable New Zealand agriculture”.

His long-term goal at Fonterra is to “deepen my experience in implementing our global ingredients strategy to drive fundamental business transformation and set the co-op up to drive new value in an increasingly volatile world”.

“We’ve invested the time upfront to build a strong plan that the team is deeply connected to, so now it’s about rolling up the sleeves and getting on with it. Expecting setbacks, pivoting and moving forward.”

The judging panel said: “Richard’s impact spans vital aspects of New Zealand’s economy, positioning it for a prosperous future while supporting innovative ventures. Despite spending much of his career overseas, his passion for ‘NZ Inc’ and his plans to return to New Zealand next year resonated.”

The judges also commended Allen for being a role model to other young Kiwi executives, inspiring them to elevate productivity sustainably on the global stage for New Zealand.

Allen’s advice to other aspiring young leaders is: “Be authentic, stay curious, and set high expectations for yourself. Embrace adaptability in today’s dynamic business landscape and focus on building strong, collaborative relationships. Success is a team effort, and there’s no substitute for hard work.”

Finalist: Glenda Taituha-Toka

Glenda Taituha-Toka, general manager of heritage and identity at Tainui, was praised by the judges for her visionary leadership in advancing iwi and Māori business strategies.

Glenda Taituha-Toka.

The judges were impressed by her ability to operate outside traditional corporate frameworks, noting that “Glenda challenges others to view leadership through a new lens, with a focus on cultural integrity, community wellbeing, and transformative change.”

Her achievements include establishing an innovative partnership that delivered significant benefits to marae, including insurance savings of $1m that could be reinvested back into the community. She also successfully managed critical insurance claims for marae affected by the Auckland floods, with settlements ranging from $100,000-$200,000.

Under Taituha-Toka’s leadership, Waikato-Tainui’s cultural footprint has grown, with her team designing and installing new works for prominent establishments including Novotel Tainui, Te Arikinui Pullman, NZ Police, ACC and the University of Waikato.

She has created innovative ways to connect with tribal members across age groups and simplified the process of distributing funds across various social development areas.

Being named a finalist was an acknowledgment of the unique contributions iwi and Māori businesses bring to Aotearoa’s economy, Taituha-Toka said.

“Being Māori all day, every day is increasingly seen as a value proposition across all sectors.

“This recognition affirms Waikato-Tainui’s succession strategy, which has provided a platform for individuals like myself to test our capabilities in a supportive environment.

“I’ve always stood by the philosophy of being the ‘first follower’. Our role is to implement the aspirations of our tupuna (ancestors) and leadership, which challenges us to think beyond ourselves and have an intergenerational horizon on our careers.”

For future leaders, Taituha-Toka advises: “There are a lot of leaders, but be an implementer. Be the first follower of an aspiration. It is humbling and rewarding.”

Finalist: Gemma Gloyne

Fletcher Building’s Gemma Gloyne impressed the judges with her bold transition from human relations to operational leadership and her success in transforming a concept into reality.

Gemma Gloyne.

Under her leadership as general manager of Fletcher offshoot Vivid Living, the company launched its first village at Red Beach, now home to 30 residents. It achieved outstanding customer satisfaction with a net promoter score of 87.5, establishing a unique model that challenges industry norms.

The judges praised Gloyne’s broad perspective on tackling business challenges and her hands-on engagement across all aspects of the business.

She demonstrated strength in developing innovative solutions in the aged care housing sector, introducing a new retirement model that features shared capital gains and guaranteed repayments. Her first village is forecasted to be cash positive at $10.5m, with projected ebit revaluation gains of $7.7m over nine years.

“When I began, Vivid Living was just a concept on paper,” said Gloyne. “Through curiosity, resilience, and a people-first approach, we’ve built not just a business but a community that’s changing how retirement living operates in New Zealand.

“Our success comes from putting customers at the heart of everything we do, from financial modelling to village lifestyle offerings.”

For Gloyne, who has grown her team from three to seven members, leadership is about authentic engagement: “Leadership isn’t about having all the answers; it’s about embracing curiosity and leading by example. There’s no task I won’t tackle, from cleaning toilets to negotiating contracts.

“When your team sees you pitching in wherever needed, it builds unity and drives results.”

Her advice to aspiring leaders focuses on courage and adaptability: “Don’t be limited by perceived thresholds or traditional career paths. Be bold enough to say yes to opportunities outside your comfort zone, and remember that curiosity and willingness to learn can propel your growth in unexpected directions.”

Looking ahead, Gloyne is focused on expanding Vivid Living’s portfolio while continuing to innovate in sustainable retirement living solutions, including piloting low-energy community initiatives that can be scaled across larger developments.

Finalist: Kathryn Luxton

Kathryn Luxton, general manager of digital and marketing for OneRoof at NZME, has been recognised for her outstanding leadership and strategic approach to digital marketing.

Kathryn Luxton.

Her innovative initiatives have propelled OneRoof to significant growth, solidifying its position as a leading digital property platform in New Zealand.

Over the past year, Luxton’s data-driven strategies have yielded impressive results. Real estate listing inquiries, a key revenue driver for OneRoof, surged by 89%. The judges saw this as a testament to her ability to navigate a challenging commercial environment and drive digital transformation.

“Kathryn has led the development of a crucial part of NZME’s business, overcoming challenges and paving new pathways to growth, demonstrating a deep understanding of digital processes, marketing, team development, and business growth,” the judges said.

Luxton says her background has had a big impact on her leadership and that it has helped her evolve into ”a strategic, process-oriented and results-driven leader, so I create clear strategies, tactics and targets to give my team focus and clarity”.

She continues to emphasise the importance of guiding a team with compassion in order to get the best results: “I work to foster a positive environment, creating a safe environment where big ideas are welcomed, and team members feel empowered to challenge the status quo fosters innovation.”

Luxton’s impact extends beyond OneRoof. Her contributions to NZME’s digital landscape have been instrumental in shaping the media industry. By leveraging data-driven insights, she has successfully enhanced user engagement and commercial success, positioning OneRoof as a key player in the digital property market.

As Luxton continues to lead the charge in digital innovation, her recognition as a finalist underscores the judges' belief that Luxon has the potential to shape the future of the media industry within New Zealand: “Her success with OneRoof is now benefiting other areas of NZME, contributing to a healthier media landscape and democracy.”