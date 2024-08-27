Tainui Group Holdings (TGH) has appointed Richard Jefferies as acting chief executive following the resignation of current chief executive Chris Joblin.
In June, Joblin announced he would step down from the role after 15 years with TGH.
Jefferies (Waikato, Ngāti Korokī-Kahukura, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Tukorehe), who has been with the company for over a decade, is to take on the role from September 9.
Jefferies has been TGH chief financial officer since 2022. Before that, he was general manager of strategy and commercial.