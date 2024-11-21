Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

New Zealand’s top young executives - where are they now?

Duncan Bridgeman
By
NZME Business Managing Editor·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
Last year's Young Executive of the Year was awarded to Kate O'Brien at Air New Zealand. Video / NZ Herald

Ahead of next month’s Deloitte Top 200 Awards, the Herald looks back at past winners of the Young Executive Award and finds many have gone on to bigger things.

It was a pivotal moment in Caroline Rawlinson’s career when she was crowned Young Executive of the Year at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business