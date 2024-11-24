Fletcher Building signs $45m Marsden Point ex-refinery deal

Bitumen was a byproduct of the crude oil hydrocarbon refining process that was collected on site at Marsden Point as part of its refining operation since the 1960s. But that process was shut down permanently in 2021.

Before the closure, Marsden Point provided 70% of all bitumen supply in New Zealand, according to the New Zealand Transport Agency’s bitumen supply chain review in April 2021.

The new Northland bitumen import and storage terminal added to Fletcher’s existing bitumen operation at the Port of Napier, which began in 2023.

“This long-term bitumen terminal partnership with Channel Infrastructure supports our business strategy to provide critical infrastructure services and products to the New Zealand market and supplements our existing bitumen import terminal at Port of Napier,” Fletcher Construction Chief Executive Phil Boylen wrote in the announcement.

“Fletcher Construction is well placed to support the Government’s land transport investment agenda including the state highway network and local road maintenance through our integrated delivery platform of bitumen, asphalt manufacture and construction services.”

Fletcher was the first customer to sign a contract with Channel Infrastructure, formerly Refining New Zealand, since the shutdown.

“This is a demonstration of our vision to maximise the value for New Zealand from our highly-strategic assets and site, and a way for us to contribute to Northland’s continued growth and development,” Buchanan added.

Northland's Marsden Point ex-oil refinery is now an import-only terminal after refinery operations were shut down in 2021.

“It is pleasing to see our vision for the Marsden Point Energy Precinct start to take shape.

“This announcement is testament to the way we are making significant progress with the nearer-term opportunities to infill our existing site and re-purpose and further utilise our existing infrastructure.”

This was the third deal Channel had struck this year as it looked to a future without fuel refining.

It had signed three storage contracts this year with existing customers for transmix (a mix of petrol/jet/diesel product) and jet fuel.

Channel expected the three contracts to require between $55m and $66m of capital investment, and return about $120 million in revenue over a 15-year period.

