Today, Napier Port said it was well-positioned for earnings growth.

Over the year, Napier Port’s revenue rose 15.9% to $141.4m due to volume growth across all categories and yield improvements.

The company declared a fully imputed final dividend of 6 cents per share, taking total dividends for the 2024 financial year to 9 cents per share, up from 5.25 cents for the prior year.

Chair Blair O’Keeffe said the result demonstrated Napier Port’s capability to deliver with improved operating conditions.

“As the regional recovery continued during the year, cargo volumes rebounded, and the operating leverage developed over recent challenging years saw a set of milestone financial results achieved,” he said.

Chief executive Todd Dawson said volume growth was achieved alongside the recovery by the region’s cargo owners.

“As port activity ramped up during the year, we were able to respond dynamically redeploying assets and resources to meet customer demand coming through the gates,” he said.

The announced closure of Winstone Pulp International (WPI) was a disappointing outcome for the Rangitīkei community, Napier Port and New Zealand manufacturing, he said.

“We await the outcome of the potential asset sale process and in the meantime are supporting WPI’s parent group with additional log exports.”

Cruise ship visits to Napier Port increased to 89, from 64 vessel calls in the prior year, and contributed $9.1m in revenue.

There was 13.5% growth in log volumes to 2.87 million tonnes, compared to 2.52 million tonnes in the prior year.

Log volume was supported by cyclone-affected windthrown logs and redirected logs that would have otherwise been processed into wood pulp or timber.

Napier Port repaid $20.5m of loans and borrowings to end the year with gross drawn debt of $109.5m.

On the outlook, Napier Port said while inflation pressures globally were retreating, regional exporters still faced elevated uncertainty in key international export markets.

The nearby Pan Pac mill curtailed activity when spot power prices spiked.

Napier Port said the regional recovery after Cyclone Gabrielle was continuing, and it looked forward to Pan Pac achieving more normal operating levels at its pulp mill during the first half of the 2025 financial year.

Log exports were flowing steadily and there were raised expectations among exporters that export market conditions would continue to improve.

The 2025 cruise season is set to be another busy one, with 85 bookings.

Napier Port debuted on the NZX in August 2019 at $2.91, a 16% premium to its $2.60 issue price, later escalating to a peak of $3.04.

The shares traded on Monday at $2.24.

