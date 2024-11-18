Napier Port expects another busy cruise ship season in the current financial year. Photo / NZME
Napier Port’s earnings bounced back in its latest financial year after being hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle, and it expects the recovery to continue in the current year.
The company’s underlying net profit after tax came to $20.7 million in the September year, up 94.6% on the previous year.
Napier Port’s reported net profit after tax was $24.8m, up 49.7%.
A post-Cyclone Gabrielle business interruption insurance claim contributed $9.25m to earnings.
The cyclone, which hit the district in February 2023, dented the company’s rebound from the impact of Covid-19, damaging port’s customers’ crops, exporters’ premises and regional infrastructure and trade volumes.
Chair Blair O’Keeffe said the result demonstrated Napier Port’s capability to deliver with improved operating conditions.
“As the regional recovery continued during the year, cargo volumes rebounded, and the operating leverage developed over recent challenging years saw a set of milestone financial results achieved,” he said.
Chief executive Todd Dawson said volume growth was achieved alongside the recovery by the region’s cargo owners.
“As port activity ramped up during the year, we were able to respond dynamically redeploying assets and resources to meet customer demand coming through the gates,” he said.
Napier Port said the regional recovery after Cyclone Gabrielle was continuing, and it looked forward to Pan Pac achieving more normal operating levels at its pulp mill during the first half of the 2025 financial year.
Log exports were flowing steadily and there were raised expectations among exporters that export market conditions would continue to improve.
The 2025 cruise season is set to be another busy one, with 85 bookings.
Napier Port debuted on the NZX in August 2019 at $2.91, a 16% premium to its $2.60 issue price, later escalating to a peak of $3.04.
The shares traded on Monday at $2.24.
Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets and the primary sector. He joined the Herald in 2011.