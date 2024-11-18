Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Napier Port posts strong earnings in Cyclone Gabrielle rebound

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Napier Port expects another busy cruise ship season in the current financial year. Photo / NZME

Napier Port expects another busy cruise ship season in the current financial year. Photo / NZME

Napier Port’s earnings bounced back in its latest financial year after being hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle, and it expects the recovery to continue in the current year.

The company’s underlying net profit after tax came to $20.7 million in the September year, up 94.6% on the previous year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business