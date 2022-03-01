Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Crunch time for airlines nears despite easing of New Zealand border rules

6 minutes to read
New Zealander John Davis who hasn't been back since 2019 arrives from Australia and is welcomed by his daughter Amber Davis and granddaughter Maddison. Video / Brett Phibbs

New Zealander John Davis who hasn't been back since 2019 arrives from Australia and is welcomed by his daughter Amber Davis and granddaughter Maddison. Video / Brett Phibbs

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Airlines are looking for certainty as soon as possible about New Zealand's reopening plan for overseas visitors as the aviation and tourism sectors face a renewed risk to recovery - soaring fuel prices.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.