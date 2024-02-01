Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Creditor calls for money from Compass Homes (Franklin)

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
Pōkeno, where the house-builder was active before it stopped trading.

Pōkeno, where the house-builder was active before it stopped trading.

A creditor of south Auckland building business Compass Homes (Franklin) wants to be paid money he claims he is owed after the business stopped trading.

Responding to a Herald article yesterday where company

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business