Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid-19 Response Minister says pre-departure testing under scrutiny

3 minutes to read
The border reopens to international visitors from visa-waiver countries. Video / NZ Herald

The border reopens to international visitors from visa-waiver countries. Video / NZ Herald

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says he is considering vaccination and pre-departure testing requirements for inbound travellers.

He said he had not received final advice on the requirement, which has been dropped in other countries

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.