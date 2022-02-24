Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced changes to the latest round of business support just four days after announcing the scheme. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Businesses seeking the latest round of Covid support payments from the Government can compare trading against a year ago after the Government said on Friday it would tweak the scheme.

On Monday, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced a new round of support payments, paying out businesses $4000 a fortnight plus $400 for each employee up to a maximum of 50 employees. There will be three payments.

But the test to receive the payments was tougher than previous rounds of support, with businesses needing to show a 40 per cent drop in revenue compared to the first six weeks of the year.

Hospitality groups warned that many businesses would simply not meet the test, especially in areas that do not see a busy trade in January, as trade at the start of the year was already weak.

After several days of warnings that the scheme would see little take-up, Robertson announced changes to the scheme on Friday.

"We are aware that there are a number of businesses which had a very quiet January/early February this year and believe that they will not be eligible under the criteria of the CSP, particularly those in the hospitality sector," Robertson said in a statement.



"We have responded by making changes to ensure we support viable but vulnerable businesses to get through this difficult situation."



Businesses can compare revenue drops to the period from January 5 to February 15, 2022, or the same period in 2021, a period when New Zealand was under alert level 1 under the past Covid settings.



"The comparator period is the same approach as used for the Resurgence Support Payment taken up by thousands of businesses last year. A business is eligible if they can show a 40 per cent or greater drop in a seven-day period since 16 February this year compared against a typical seven-day period in one of the timeframes above."



Applications for the payments open on Monday, however, the changes to the scheme - allowing businesses to compare revenue to the start of 2021 would be available for application from March 14, Revenue Minister David Parker said.



"Businesses will be able to use this option to apply for each of the three payments."