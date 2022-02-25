It is expected Freedom and Rights Coalition protesters will try to walk across the Auckland Harbour Bridge tomorrow. Photo / Michael Craig

Police say they will have a "significant" presence at a planned anti-mandate protest that threatens to bring the Auckland Harbour Bridge to a standstill, and warn they will "actively engage" with anyone who tries to cross it on foot.

Protesters connected to Destiny Church's Freedom and Rights Coalition are planning to illegally walk across Auckland Harbour Bridge tomorrow as part of a campaign to get the Government's Covid vaccine mandates removed.

The potentially crippling disruptive action has been met with condemnation by police, city leaders, the NZTA and the AA.

All consider it threatens to put the lives of motorists and walkers at risk, and have branded it extremely dangerous.

Today, a police spokesperson said planning continued ahead of the protest, expected to begin at a North Shore park tomorrow morning.

The spokesperson said the demonstrators would be met with a "significant police presence" and efforts would be made to stop anyone walking over the bridge unlawfully.

"The safety of all road users, our police staff and the protesters is our priority and our focus will be around public safety and ensuring that the disruption to the public is kept to a minimum.

"There will be a significant police presence around this protest, and we will be actively engaging with those present to prevent them crossing the harbour bridge due to the significant safety risks posed for those involved and the wider public."

The spokesperson said police would be attempting to hold dialogue with the protest organisers so they were aware of the force's expectations before the protest.

Yesterday, Auckland mayor Phil Goff criticised any plans for protest action to impact on the lives of others.

In a statement to the Herald, Goff said: "The right to protest is a fundamental and valued part of democratic society. That does not, however, give anyone protesting the right to consider themselves above the law.

"The role of the police is to uphold the law. Though they have independence to determine how they respond operationally to any breaches. I would expect the police to respond strongly to any action that puts lives, safety, or property at risk.

"Any protest that needlessly and significantly disrupts the lives of others both invites a police response and will fail to win sympathy from the wider public for its views."

Waka Kotahi said there were no plans to close the Auckland Harbour Bridge, despite anti-mandate demonstrators flagging they planned to traverse the landmark structure on foot.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said the road agency had not been contacted by organisers of the demonstration and there were no plans to close the bridge to traffic.

"NZ Police will lead the response to this demonstration, with Waka Kotahi providing support to ensure the safe management of traffic in the area," a spokesperson said.

The Freedom and Rights Coalition did not respond for comment.