Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Covid 19 MIQ system: Father explains how his voucher-less family gatecrashed way into NZ

6 minutes to read
The latest room release was postponed last night as more returnees test positive for Omicron. Video / NZ Herald

The latest room release was postponed last night as more returnees test positive for Omicron. Video / NZ Herald

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

The father of a family that managed to get back into New Zealand on December 12 last year has fronted to the Herald - and explained how a spontaneous decision by his children during a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid