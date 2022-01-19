There are 24 Covid-19 cases in the community today. Video / NZ Herald

There are 24 Covid-19 cases in the community today. Video / NZ Herald

An Auckland Airport worker and a household contact of an MIQ worker have tonight been confirmed as Omicron cases.

The Ministry of Health has tonight published a location of interest.

One of the cases was in Half Moon Bay, Auckland yesterday at Ara-Tai Café Half Moon Bay.

Anyone seated inside at the cafe between 12.30pm and 2pm on Tuesday is considered a close contact and is asked to self-isolate and get tested immediately.

Anyone who was seated outside is a casual contact.

Any further locations of interest will be added to the Ministry of Health's website if necessary.

"We are taking a prudent approach and encouraging all Aucklanders to check the Locations of Interest website regularly and follow the advice provided. If you have symptoms of Covid-19 please get a test immediately and if you were at any of these venues contact Healthline (0800 358 5453)," the ministry said in a statement.

A further update will be provided in the ministry's 1pm Covid-19 media release on Thursday.

Earlier today the ministry announced 56 new cases had been detected at the border in the last 24 hours.

An Auckland airport worker, who is double vaccinated and has had a booster dose, tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday. Whole genome sequencing for this case was carried out today, with the case was treated as Omicron till the variant had been confirmed, "out of an abundance of caution".

The airport worker was infectious from January 15 - but they were not at work while infectious.

The case has one household contact who has returned an initial negative test result.

A further 15 contacts among the Stamford Plaza staff are currently isolating at home as contacts of the MIQ worker with Omicron and their co-worker.

The worker's household contact who returned a positive test yesterday is isolating at home.

Two other household contacts are symptomatic but returned negative tests yesterday.

The border worker's co-worker who is symptomatic remains in MIQ and has returned a further negative test.

Whole genome sequencing has linked the border worker's infection to a person who arrived in New Zealand on a flight that landed on January 8 and tested positive on day 1, January 9, of their stay at the Stamford Plaza and was transferred to MIQ on 10 January.

As of this morning, 84 contacts had been identified in relation to the MIQ border worker.

At this stage, 79 had returned negative test results and one household contact has returned a positive result, which was reported yesterday.

The ministry said in a statement that the number of contacts could fluctuate as further investigation rules them out.

The highly transmissible Omicron variant is sweeping the globe. Though New Zealand's MIQ systems has been trying to keep the new variant out, experts have warned it is just a matter of time until it infiltrates our defenses and spreads in the community.

The Government is set to outline plans for how it will respond to an Omicron outbreak on Thursday. It has already said we will move to the red traffic light setting when Omicron enters the country in a bid to slow the infection rate and prevent hospitals being overwhelmed.