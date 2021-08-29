Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 'Difference between us being open and closed is over $1m a day'

7 minutes to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson told the Finance and Expenditure committee that the economy was well-positioned to deal with the Delta outbreak and the lockdowns.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson told the Finance and Expenditure committee that the economy was well-positioned to deal with the Delta outbreak and the lockdowns.

NZ Herald
By: and

"The difference between us being open and closed is over $1 million a day," says SkyCity chief executive Michael Ahearn.

That's the reality of the hard lockdown for one company employing 2500 people, toughing it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.