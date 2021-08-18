Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Retailers seek clarity on what constitutes an essential service

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The government needs to provide more clarity on what is deemed as essential goods that could be sold online, according to Retail NZ.

Chief executive Greg Harford said although essential items can be sold online, there are few details as to which goods are classified as essential.

"Government hasn't defined essential goods and there is no firm clarity around that and there is a lot of confusion in the market," Harford said.

For now, Harford has encouraged his members to be prudent about what they are selling and make sensible decisions.

He also said, click and collect delivery has been stopped for now.

"Retailers are selling some things deemed essential goods as a contactless delivery but they do not have provision for click and collect," he said.

MBIE has been approached for comment.