Business

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Crunch time looming for airlines to NZ

5 minutes to read
The Hong Kong airline started with a flight from Australia to Hong Kong in 1946.

Grant Bradley
By:

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

New Zealand travellers' re-entry into the world could be derailed by a shortage of airline capacity, an industry group warns.

While business travellers await details of a home isolation trial scheme for 150 people, this

