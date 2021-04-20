Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid 19 coronavirus: Roger Partridge - Testing and vaccination bungles fail cautionary principle

8 minutes to read
A system that can be undone by a border worker not telling the truth is no system at all. Photo / William Terite

A system that can be undone by a border worker not telling the truth is no system at all. Photo / William Terite

NZ Herald
By: Roger Partridge

OPINION:

During the Covid pandemic, the public has heard a lot about the precautionary principle. The Prime Minister referred to it when announcing every lockdown.

Most recently, Auckland was placed at alert level 3 in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.