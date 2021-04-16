Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Covid 19 coronavirus: Ministry of Health vaccine rollout chart 'illustrative' only

3 minutes to read
COVID-19 is considered 'extremely unlikely' to have come from a laboratory, according to a report released by the World Health Organisation on Tuesday. Video / AP

COVID-19 is considered 'extremely unlikely' to have come from a laboratory, according to a report released by the World Health Organisation on Tuesday. Video / AP

By:

Chris McDowall is a data journalist for the New Zealand Herald

ANALYSIS:

Data journalist Chris McDowall discovers an unreliable illustration supplied by the Ministry of Health to show vaccine rollout was created by a graphic designer, not a statistician.

On March 17, the Ministry of Health

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.