Pregnant women may have to pay for urgent doctor visits under plans for maternity shake-up

5 minutes to read
Currently, GPs, obstetricians and midwives who are not a woman's lead maternity carer can claim fees for one-off urgent pregnancy or postnatal care. Photo / 123rf.com

Nicholas Jones
By:

Nicholas Jones is an investigative reporter at the New Zealand Herald

Women who are pregnant or recently gave birth would have to pay for urgent visits to doctors or after-hours medical clinics under proposals being considered by the Ministry of Health.

In a move that has

