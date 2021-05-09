Website of the Year

Business

Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealand international air travel may not recover for five years - Forsyth Barr

6 minutes to read
David Coombes Flight Centre NZ managing director on the travel bubbles opening. Video / Dean Purcell

Grant Bradley
By:

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

New Zealand's international air travel market is unlikely to recover to pre-pandemic levels for five years, say analysts at Forsyth Barr.

In a report into the transport sector, they say domestic travel, which has already

