Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Qantas takes hard line on jabs for staff

5 minutes to read
Qantas says mass vaccinations are the best ticket out of the pandemic. Photo / Supplied

Qantas says mass vaccinations are the best ticket out of the pandemic. Photo / Supplied

Grant Bradley
By:

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

Qantas is joining a growing number of airlines that will require all staff to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Frontline employees – including cabin crew, pilots and airport workers – will need to be fully

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.