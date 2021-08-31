Apiti Tavern and Eatery in Feilding and is cooking meals for essential workers. Video / Grant Kitchen

Chef Grant Kitchen is serving up free restaurant-quality meals to those who have served the community during the pandemic.

Vaccination and testing centre staff, police officers, community workers and those working for St John are just some of the essential workers who will dine on Kitchen this lockdown.

The Feilding chef, usually hard at work in the kitchen of his restaurant Apiti Tavern and Eatery, has delivered 100 meals a day as a thank you to under pressure essential workers.

"We have been feeding the workers who are doing long shifts and are away from home," Kitchen said.

"The clinics are full, hospitals are full and these people are out working with no places open to get food."

"It's our thank-you and acknowledgement of all they have done."

Local kaumatua who live alone have also been taken care of by Kitchen and fellow Apiti Tavern chef Jonathan James.

Jonathan James and Grant Kitchen (back) are out delivering pre-made meals to essential workers. Photo / Supplied

The pair are today's Lockdown Heroes.

"The first one we did was the kaumatua in the region who all live by themselves and normally have community groups looking after them.

"With the pandemic that support has gone."

Those on the receiving end of Kitchen's ready-made meals have been treated to dishes such as smoked pork belly with Apiti Tavern's speciality crackling and an apple jus with green peas, local potatoes and brown butter carrots and sesame seeds.

And of course, no meal is complete without dessert - this week it was apricot custard cake, creme Anglaise, and chocolate soil.

The Apiti Tavern in Feilding has been closed to customers but the kitchen has been busy turning out meals for essential workers. Photo / Supplied

The feedback and support for Kitchen had been overwhelmingly positive he said.

Comments on social media included gratitude and promises of more donations.

Reuben Leung Wai of Gilmours said:

"You guys are amazing. So many people like you two are always out there helping the community. Well done for your efforts and I am sure there are lots of happy people out there. Giving is always a pleasure."

Sara Kennard said: "You guys are absolutely amazing, thank you so much for your efforts, I'm sure the essential workers would appreciate all you've done."

Kitchen put the call out to the local community to sponsor his "Feed the People" drive and he said the support has been outstanding.

Businesses large and small donated cash and produce to help fund the food drive.

Kitchen, who is the president of the New Zealand Chef's Association has also asked suppliers for help.

Last week he delivered fresh produce to Ronald McDonald House in Auckland to feed the 70 families in residence.

Some of the food supplies destined for Ronald McDonald House in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

"They have a kitchen there and a community team but they couldn't get any produce to do the meals," he said.

"I put a post on Facebook and within two hours the restaurant industry had it sorted."

Kitchen acknowledged Bidfood NZ, Service Foods, Chevalier Produce, PCFoods and Bostocks Hawke's Bay and Gilmours for donating.