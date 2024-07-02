New Talisman Gold Mines says it has arranged additional loan facilities to provide the company’s auditor with sufficient evidence to issue an unqualified audit report.
The company today issued a revised annual report and its shares have been released from a trading halt on the New Zealand Exchange.
The stock is currently still halted from trading on the Australian Stock Exchange after being suspended late on Thursday evening.
The ASX announced the suspension, saying New Talisman’s financial condition meant it was in breach of listing rules. It said the suspension would remain in place until the company was able to demonstrate compliance.
The company’s revised annual report outlines the additional loan facilities in the form of director and shareholder loans. Auditor Vikas Gupta, of Sydney-based UHY Haines Norton, has issued an unqualified opinion albeit with a disclaimer and “emphasis of matter” pertaining to New Talisman’s forward financial position for the next 12 months.