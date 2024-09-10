Contact Energy has issued a plan to take over Manawa. Photo / NZME

Contact Energy says it wants to take over NZX-listed power company Manawa Energy through a scheme of arrangement comprising Contact shares and cash.

Manawa shareholders are expected to receive 0.5719 Contact shares for each Manawa share (the equivalent to $4.79 per Manawa share) plus cash of $1.16 per Manawa share.

Contact said the combination with Manawa would create a more diversified, resilient and efficient Contact business with complementary hydro assets, able to offer larger volumes of fixed price electricity to the market.

Major Manawa shareholders, Infratil and TECT Holdings (who between them hold or control approximately 77.9% of Manawa shares), have committed to vote in favour of the Scheme subject to certain conditions.

Contact said the scheme was subject to New Zealand Commerce Commission approval and targeted at implementation in the first half of 2025.