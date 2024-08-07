About half of the change in the earnings guidance was due to the provision for the potential bad debt, Manawa said.

The company acts as a wholesale intermediary for an electricity retailer which was in default of its payment terms with Manawa.

“As a result, it has become necessary for Manawa to provision for a potential bad debt on this contract,” it said.

Manawa said the arrangement was unique within Manawa. It does not have similar arrangements with any other party.

“Manawa will today terminate the electricity supply and services agreement with the electricity retailer.

“This will allow Manawa to immediately initiate steps to reduce the risk of further exposure,” the company said.

Manawa will work to recover as much of the outstanding debt as possible.

Separately, Manawa said it was also being impacted by electricity market conditions.

“In particular, the extended dry and calm sequence experienced for a number of months is having a significant impact on the generation volumes from Manawa’s hydroelectricity schemes and is also reducing the electricity volumes provided to Manawa under the wind power purchase agreements,” it said.

“Purchases of any energy shortfalls to meet its contractual supply commitments are occurring at extremely elevated prices relative to historic norms,” it said.

The company, 51% owned by Infratil, owns 26 hydropower schemes nationally, with a total installed capacity of 498 megawatts.

Meanwhile, wholesale power prices have shot sharply higher on the back of low hydro lake levels and constrained gas supply.

Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets and the primary sector. He joined the Herald in 2011.