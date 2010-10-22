Zespri tips $13.7m pay rise

Photo / NZ Herald

Kiwifruit marketer Zespri is forecasting average fruit and service payments for kiwifruit growers are set to increase by $13.7 million or 15c a tray on last season.



Zespri director of corporate and grower services Carol Ward yesterday said market returns were up on last year and reflected strong consumer demand.



Orchard gate returns for green kiwifruit growers were holding above $4 a tray and were up by 39c on last season.



But green organic returns were forecast to be down by 6c on last year at $5.61.



Gold fruit returns continued to rise and were forecast to be up by 99c to $8.72 a tray.