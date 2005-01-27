Rural services firm Wrightson today mailed its offer to take over target Hawke's Bay-based Williams & Kettle.



The offer, which is conditional on 90 per cent acceptance, is either at 470c a share, or one Wrightson share plus 270c in cash, for each W&K share.



Wrightson chairman Keith Smith said the offer was significantly higher than the price of Williams & Kettle shares before Wrightson secured a 19.9 per cent stake in December.



"Our offer delivers a 52.5 per cent premium to the weighted average share price over the six months prior to Wrightson's stand in the market for Williams & Kettle shares," Mr Smith said.



He urged W&K shareholders to accept the offer.



"There is a realisation by the boards of both companies of the need for consolidation to improve the economics of the industry and to provide a better base for initiatives that will improve the productivity and profitability of clients and customers."



"Williams & Kettle shareholders should look upon this offer as an opportunity to merge the strengths of both companies to drive the future growth and development of the industry and to realise a very full price in doing so," he said.



