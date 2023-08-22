The Māngere plant will start decommissioning in October and is expected to continue until next April, the company announced.
Chief executive Duncan McFarlane said in a statement: “The review also considered the suitability of the large Māngere site operations in relation to the changes that have already happened there, including the closure of the Cellar Door & Restaurant, opening of our Newmarket office and the recent shift to UK bottling.”
Māngere’s winery operations will move to Indevin’s existing wineries in Marlborough, Hawkes Bay and Gisborne from October.
McFarlane said four winery roles have been affected but workers will have the option to transfer to other locations: “However, for our winery teams we have a number of internal deployment opportunities, both in Auckland and other Indevin locations.”
Bottling will continue in Māngere until the company finds a new location for the plant.
“In due course we will be moving the current bottling site to an alternate site. The search is currently underway for a suitable location…,” McFarlane said.
Today’s announcement said Indevin has “formally consulted with impacted Māngere operations staff”: “Employees involved in this process submitted excellent feedback.”
McFarlane said, “The teams at Māngere have been presented with summaries of this feedback, our response, and associated changes to the proposal.”
He said, “Our ongoing investment and focus within Indevin Group will be centred on our brands, viticulture, winemaking, and wineries, so the plans announced today will help us build on these and progress our vision to become one of the world’s great wine companies.”
