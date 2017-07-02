Advertisement
Tourist spend in Bay of Plenty nears $1.8 billion

By &
Fisher Funds·
3 mins to read
Charter boat operator Russ Hawkins says his winter business is picking up. Photo/John Borren

The Bay of Plenty is riding a tourism high, according to new estimates.

In the year to May, tourists spent close to $1.8 billion in the Bay - a 6 per cent bump on the previous 12 months.

Of that, visitors spent $721 million in Tauranga and $93m in the Western Bay, according to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment estimates.

Fat Boy Charters skipper Russ Hawkins has noticed positive patterns in his bookings.

He had a good summer, despite a late start to the fishing season, but the usual winter slowdown had not been so slow this year.

"July and August are usually very dead. I've been doing this 17-odd years and usually I can pretty much write them off, but the bookings are still coming in," he said.

"I am pleasantly surprised."

John Martin, owner of Tauranga Tandem Skydiving, was also happy.

"Our numbers are up a little on last year."

A breakdown of the ministry's figures for the region covered by Tourism Bay of Plenty, which did not include tourism hotspot Rotorua, showed a million-dollar jump in May.

April's year-to-date total was $944m, May's was $945m.

Tourism Bay of Plenty chief executive Kristin Dunne said the local tourism industry had seen "extraordinary growth rates".

"Like any sector we have highs and lows, and we are on a high currently, but market conditions can change rapidly - positively or negatively."

She expected the numbers to keep going up over the next decade, but less steeply.

Ms Dunne attributed this year's increase to more international spending.

"It is really encouraging as we have had a strong focus on growing international visitation, whilst maintaining our domestic visitation."

She said international spending for the year to May was up more than 11 per cent on the previous 12 months, shooting from $195m to $217m.

Kiwis spent just under 5 per cent more in the same period, up to $728m from $695m.

Ms Dunne said that New Zealand hosting the America's Cup in four years' time would be "a strong driver of continued growth".

"The Bay of Plenty has some limitations however - for example, internationally branded hotels - which restricts growth."

Tony Bullot, owner of 850 Cameron Motel and chairman of the Bay of Plenty branch of Accommodation NZ, said his business was having a good year.

Growth in both tourism and in the corporate sector had been good for Tauranga accommodation providers.

He believed Tauranga had picked up some "overflow" from Auckland, helped by an increase in international flights.

But there was still more work needed to attract people to the region in winter, he said.

"Right now there are plenty of beds."

Bruce Rutherford, of Kaimai Views Motel, said his business was slow at the moment because it was between kiwifruit seasons - his high seasons.

But a good year meant he had some money to do much-needed repairs and upgrades.

"Right now I am sitting on the floor fixing up some tiling."

Save

