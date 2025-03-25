Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports / Project Auckland

Nine events booked for 15,500 people at New Zealand International Convention Centre

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Illuminated glass panels by artist Sara Hughes on the New Zealand International Convention Centre last October. Photo / Michael Craig

Illuminated glass panels by artist Sara Hughes on the New Zealand International Convention Centre last October. Photo / Michael Craig

  • NZICC is set to host 15,500 people at nine major conferences in Auckland.
  • SkyCity reveals list of events as $1b centre nears completion.
  • NZICC to boost tourism in Auckland, NZ with many major events.

Pest managers, school principals, coral reef scientists, dairy specialists, public health officials and ecologists are some of the 15,500 people already booked to attend nine conventions and conferences at the New Zealand International Convention Centre.

SkyCity Entertainment Group has released a list of upcoming events.

Around 15,500 people are already booked to attend events at the NZICC. Photo / Michael Craig
Around 15,500 people are already booked to attend events at the NZICC. Photo / Michael Craig

As Fletcher Construction slogs

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Project Auckland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Project Auckland