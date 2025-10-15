Eroad says it’s “raising the alarm” because some of its small business customers are still using truck-tracking devices that rely on One NZ’s 3G network, which begins its progressive shutdown on December 31, 2025.
2degrees is also closing its 3G network at the end of the year, with Sparkto follow in March.
Eroad sounding the siren serves as a reminder that it’s not just older phones that will stop working with the shutdowns.
Any gadget or system that relies on a 3G sim card for mobile connectivity – which includes a number of medical devices, electric gates and security alarms, plus smart devices like Kindles sold before 2021 – will stop communicating as 3G service ends.
The time to check with your device’s manufacturer is now. Beat the December rush.
“There are still a couple of thousand ‘mum and dad’ or smaller owner/operator trucking business customers that are yet to engage.
“And while that is only a small part of the total base [of around 127,000], all of them will need to upgrade to remain compliant, so Eroad urges them to get in touch as soon as possible and upgrade to 4G devices,” an Eroad spokesman said.
“This is a ticking clock. The implications are serious,” the spokesman said. They include:
Loss of access to essential services like vehicle tracking and road user charge recording
Non-compliance with regulatory requirements
Operational disruption and potential reputational damage
Eroad co-chief executive Mark Heine warned truckies not to wait until the 3G network goes dark, because after December 31, there could be upgrade delays due to installers being booked out. It will also be bang in the middle of the Christmas and New Year break – traditionally one of the hardest times of the year to get a job booked.
And his company’s website warns: “There’s no ‘flick of the switch’ – 3G service will degrade before December 31, meaning 3G black spots could grow before the deadline." But One NZ’s mobile network general manager Thaigan Govender says that statement is incorrect. “While we are working to a switch off from December 31, we aren’t making changes that impact the 3G network before that date,” he told the Herald. He has asked Eroad to change the message on its site.
Eroad said earlier this year, with 76% of its customers upgraded, that it would cost it $13m to $15m to get the remainder off 3G.
Its drama is playing out in public because Eroad is a listed company.
But the shutdown will affect multiple service providers, and thousands of older mobile phones.
“TCF advises all customers to double-check their phones to make sure they’ll work after the 3G shutdown. By sending a free text saying 3G to 550, customers will receive a report specifically about their device and can make an informed decision,” says Paul Brislen, chief executive of the Telecommunications Carriers Forum, whose members include Spark, One NZ and 2degrees.
“We think New Zealanders are largely aware of the shutdown and know what to do and all the indicators are those who are in need of a new device are already looking and everyone else is well on the way to sorting out their phones,” Brislen said.
“Between the advertising campaign, the mobile operators contacting customers directly and the new pre-recorded message playing before calls, we feel customers are well aware of the need to make a decision.
“We are hearing about those non-phone devices, such as personal alarms, electric gates, webcams and such, that need to be upgraded.
“But, fortunately, all the equipment makers have been given several years’ notice of the shutdown and have been communicating closely with customers for some time. There shouldn’t be many who are unaware of the issue and who haven’t made the changes they need to.”
Although as Eroad’s case illustrates, there will always be a pool of people who leave it to the last minute.
Upgrade your IoT devices
“From December 31, we’ll switch off our legacy 3G network to expand and strengthen our much newer, power-efficient, 4G and 5G networks, which offer customers far more capability,” One NZ’s Govender says.
“We’ve been regularly communicating with customers for the last couple of years, letting them know what they need to do to make the switch over.
“Businesses with Internet of Things [IoT] devices should have a migration plan in place to make sure they have replaced any 3G-only devices in time.
“We’re here to support customers with the move to 4G/5G, so please don’t leave it too late.”