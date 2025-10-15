The time to check with your device’s manufacturer is now. Beat the December rush.

Eroad co-chief executive Mark Heine. Photo / Dean Purcell

“There are still a couple of thousand ‘mum and dad’ or smaller owner/operator trucking business customers that are yet to engage.

“And while that is only a small part of the total base [of around 127,000], all of them will need to upgrade to remain compliant, so Eroad urges them to get in touch as soon as possible and upgrade to 4G devices,” an Eroad spokesman said.

Affected Eroad hardware is listed here.

“This is a ticking clock. The implications are serious,” the spokesman said. They include:

Loss of access to essential services like vehicle tracking and road user charge recording

Non-compliance with regulatory requirements

Operational disruption and potential reputational damage

Eroad co-chief executive Mark Heine warned truckies not to wait until the 3G network goes dark, because after December 31, there could be upgrade delays due to installers being booked out. It will also be bang in the middle of the Christmas and New Year break – traditionally one of the hardest times of the year to get a job booked.

And his company’s website warns: “There’s no ‘flick of the switch’ – 3G service will degrade before December 31, meaning 3G black spots could grow before the deadline." But One NZ’s mobile network general manager Thaigan Govender says that statement is incorrect. “While we are working to a switch off from December 31, we aren’t making changes that impact the 3G network before that date,” he told the Herald. He has asked Eroad to change the message on its site.

One NZ and 2degrees are closing their 3G networks on December 31, with Spark set to follow in March. Photo / Getty Creative

The firm has spent years putting the word out amid a multi-year, $32 million push to move its local customer base to 4G or 5G.

Eroad said earlier this year, with 76% of its customers upgraded, that it would cost it $13m to $15m to get the remainder off 3G.

Its drama is playing out in public because Eroad is a listed company.

But the shutdown will affect multiple service providers, and thousands of older mobile phones.

“TCF advises all customers to double-check their phones to make sure they’ll work after the 3G shutdown. By sending a free text saying 3G to 550, customers will receive a report specifically about their device and can make an informed decision,” says Paul Brislen, chief executive of the Telecommunications Carriers Forum, whose members include Spark, One NZ and 2degrees.

That check-by-text is worth it even if you have a newer phone – especially if it was bought from a parallel importer.

That’s because not all 4G phones support the VoLTE standard that will be the only game in town for voice calls after December 31.

Text 3G to 550 and you'll get a replying saying if your handset is ready for the shutdown. Photo / Getty Creative

“We think New Zealanders are largely aware of the shutdown and know what to do and all the indicators are those who are in need of a new device are already looking and everyone else is well on the way to sorting out their phones,” Brislen said.

“Between the advertising campaign, the mobile operators contacting customers directly and the new pre-recorded message playing before calls, we feel customers are well aware of the need to make a decision.

“We are hearing about those non-phone devices, such as personal alarms, electric gates, webcams and such, that need to be upgraded.

“But, fortunately, all the equipment makers have been given several years’ notice of the shutdown and have been communicating closely with customers for some time. There shouldn’t be many who are unaware of the issue and who haven’t made the changes they need to.”

Although as Eroad’s case illustrates, there will always be a pool of people who leave it to the last minute.

Upgrade your IoT devices

“From December 31, we’ll switch off our legacy 3G network to expand and strengthen our much newer, power-efficient, 4G and 5G networks, which offer customers far more capability,” One NZ’s Govender says.

“We’ve been regularly communicating with customers for the last couple of years, letting them know what they need to do to make the switch over.

“Businesses with Internet of Things [IoT] devices should have a migration plan in place to make sure they have replaced any 3G-only devices in time.

“We’re here to support customers with the move to 4G/5G, so please don’t leave it too late.”

MORE: The TCF’s guide to the 3G shutdown

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.