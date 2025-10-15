Advertisement
Eroad raises alarm over 3G shutdown - but everyone should be checking, preparing: Tech Insider

Chris Keall
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
Noel Leeming , Services Product Management Lead Stu Buckerfield tells Ryan Bridges everything you need to know about the upcoming 3G shutdown. Video / Herald NOW

Eroad says it’s “raising the alarm” because some of its small business customers are still using truck-tracking devices that rely on One NZ’s 3G network, which begins its progressive shutdown on December 31, 2025.

2degrees is also closing its 3G network at the end of the year, with Spark

