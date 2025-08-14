Advertisement
Road user charges for all: Eroad pushes $40 solution, Privacy Commissioner highlights potential pain points

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Transport Minister Chris Bishop on the Government's move to introduce road user charges for all vehicles.

Auckland-based Eroad, a maker of technology for tracking vehicles, saw its shares surge by one-third after the Government revealed a plan for universal road user charges (RUCs) to replace petrol tax.

The new system could be ready to go as early as 2027, although Transport Minister Chris Bishop has not

