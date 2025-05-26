Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Technology

Eroad squeaks back into the black, co-CEOs address tariffs, 3G shutdown

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Eroad co-chief executives David Kenneson (left) and Mark Heine.

Eroad co-chief executives David Kenneson (left) and Mark Heine.

Eroad shares were up 8.5% to $1.02 in mid-afternoon trading after the maker of fleet-tracking systems squeaked back into the black and issued guidance for stronger revenue growth in its 2026 financial year.

The Auckland-based firm reported a $1.4 million net profit for the year to March, versus an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Technology

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Technology