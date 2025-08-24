The results were in line with Chorus’ half-year update, when it said it was tracking to the lower end of its full-year operating earnings guidance of $700-$720m.

The analyst consensus expectation was a net profit of $12m and ebitda of $705m on revenue of $1.018 billion.

Stronger FY2026

Chorus guided to $710-$730m ebitda for FY2026.

It said its dividend would increase to 60cps – a nose ahead of the analyst consensus 59.4cps.

On a conference call with analysts, Chorus chief executive Mark Aue said he saw a possible pickup in the economy but not until early 2026.

$28 a month fibre plan under consultation

Earlier this year, Chorus put pressure on One NZ, Spark and 2degrees fixed-wireless broadband plans as it doubled the speed of its cheapest fibre plan, Home Fibre Starter ($38 per month wholesale, with a retail cap of $65) to 100 megabits per second download.

In its investor presentation released this morning, Chorus says it’s consulting on a “new low-speed plan” that would wholesale for $28 a month with a retail price cap of $55 a month.

Aue said on the conference call that the low-speed plan had drawn “mixed reviews, to be frank” from retailers.

Price rises for other plans possible

At the same time, prices of other plans would drift upward, including Home Start, which would rise to $40.50, with the cap on its retail price lifting by $5 to $70 per month.

The company said inflation pressure continues “across numerous expense lines”.

Aue noted that Chorus was only allowed one regulated round of price rises per year, indexed to the CPI.

Potentially positive regulatory decisions

Last week, the Commerce Commission recommended that Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith deregulate rural copper networks – which would enable Chorus to start to withdraw expensive-to-maintain copper lines.

The market watchdog, which has noted the rise of Starlink in rural areas, said copper was no longer a natural monopoly.

The decision now sits with Goldsmith.

Chorus has been promoting a $1.5b public-private partnership to expand fibre into rural areas.

In June, the Infrastructure Commission named Chorus’ rural fibre build one of 17 “priority projects” in its draft National Infrastructure plan.

The commission will field submissions on its recommendations between now and November and present its final plan to the Government in December.

Forsyth Barr says rural copper withdrawal would lower Chorus’ costs.

An expansion of fibre into rural areas would be a vehicle to lift its regulated maximum allowable revenue.

Chorus shares closed Friday at $9.42. The stock is up 18.9% for the year.

