Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Updated

Chorus returns to profit with $4m net gain amid strong cost management

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Chorus chief executive Mark Aue.

Chorus chief executive Mark Aue.

Chorus has swung back into the black with a $4 million net profit for the year to June 30 versus its prior-year net loss of $9m.

It represented a comeback after a first-half net loss of $5m, blamed on the tight economy. The company, which has thinned its corporate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save