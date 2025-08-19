‘One of the most challenging periods in Spark’s history’: Telco takes big profit hit, reveals new five-year plan

Spark has reported another big fall in profit, with reported net profit down 17.7% to $260 million - or a 33.6% fall to $227m, adjusting for asset sales and other one-offs.
Shares were up 0.4% to $2.49 in early trading.
“The past year has been one of the most challengingperiods in Spark’s history, as we navigated economic headwinds, materially lower customer spending, and ongoing structural change in some of our markets,” chairwoman Justine Smyth said.
The profit crunch was within revised-down guidance and close to analysts’ consensus expectation.
And the telco predicted a more stable FY2026 after its recent accelerated cost-cutting - which hit $85m in the second half - and asset sales.
The telco also revealed a new five-year strategy, dubbed “SPK 30″, which it said would deliver a “capital management reset that refocuses Spark on its core connectivity business”.
SPK-30 was outlined in very broad strokes today.
“The strategy includes four key focus areas – growing core connectivity, simplifying and optimising beyond the core, and delivering a better network and better customer experiences.
“These priorities are enabled by a focus on people and culture, embedding technologies such as AI across Spark, disciplined financial management, and an enduring commitment to sustainability,” the telco said in an NZX filing.
In-line operating earnings, flat guidance
Reported ebitdai was $1.053b, just a whisker shy of the analyst consensus $1.054b. FY2026 guidance was for operating earnings of $1.02-$1.08b or $1.01-$1.07b excluding its now spun-out data centre business.
Revenue fell 2.5% to $3.75b.
Total capital expenditure fell 17.2% to $429m. Spark said “business as usual” capex would fall to $380-$420m in FY2026 - excluding $50-$70m in “strategic capex” for data centre expansion, which will now be shared with a new majority owner.
Mobile down sharply in govt, corporate
Mobile service revenue declined 2.3% to $987m, “driven by price competition in enterprise and government and consumer prepaid,” Spark said in an NZX filing. Small business and consumer numbers grew in the second half, the telco said.
Mobile revenue from consumer and small-to-medium business customers wad down 0.9% from $869m to $861m for the full year.
But at the top end of town there was continued pain, with mobile revenue from enterprise and government falling 17% from $120m to $100m.
The telco will get $486m cash, with a further $98m - for a total $584m - in FY2027 if performance targets are hit.
The proceeds will go to paying debt, the company said in an NZX filing. Spark had net debt of $2.74b as of December 31, 2024 and $2.13b as of June 30, 2025.
The Sydney-based Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) has more than A$14 billion ($15.4b) in funds under management. Its largely non-tech portfolio includes financial services and healthcare companies, Singapore Post’s Australian operation and fleet leasing. It has also owned and sold major New Zealand businesses, including the chicken company Tegel and biscuit maker Griffins.
Spark banked a windfall $47 million on June 23 as Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison bought out its ASX-listed subsidiary, Hutchison Telecommunications Australia – in which Spark owned a 10% stake (dating from its Telecom days and a never-realised plan for a 3G partnership).
The cash proceeds arrived in July, but will help with the FY2026 outlook delivered with results.
After a slow first half, Spark’s drive to save $80m-$100m in costs gained steam in the second half.
In April it announced an expanded contract with Indian outsourcing and offshoring giant Infosys, and in May 180 network operations roles were outsourced to Nokia (once a marquee handset brand and now a global giant in mobile networking infrastructure that runs outsourcing centres in two cities in India for global clients, as well as local operations).
Spark has said it will launch a mobile-to-satellite service in the New Year, via a US operator – who is un-named, but there are strong indications its name rhymes with Farlink and has a famous South African-American billionaire as its CEO.
Reaction to Spark’s first half FY2025 result was brutal as weak earnings came in under a twice-lowered forecast.
About $1b was wiped off the telco’s market capitalisation in the hours after it was announced.
“It must have felt like the last days of Rome in the Spark head office on Friday as the share price burned,” Craigs’ Geoff Zame wrote the Monday after the shocker result delivered on February 21.
Shares closed Tuesday at $2.48. The stock is down 42.3% for the year.