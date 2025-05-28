Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Telecommunications
Updated

Morrison pockets $456m in fees as Infratil makes net loss of $261.3m

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Morrison has received a bumper fee for managing Infratil whose assets include One NZ, CDC Data Centres and a range of infrastructure investments.

Infratil’s annual report, released at the same time as its full-year result, showed Morrison was paid $456.2 million in the year March – more than double the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Telecommunications

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Telecommunications