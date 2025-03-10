2degrees, Spark sign surprise satellite-to-mobile deals

Whereas Starlink is based on a swarm of low-Earth orbiting satellites, each covering a small area, AST - ironically backed by One NZ’s former owner Vodafone, among others - has just five satellites but all in much higher orbit with larger footprints.
2degrees will have to build a local ground station before the launch, which a spokesman said would be done later this year and cost “millions of dollars”.
The AST SpaceMobile service “is designed to provide 4G LTE and 5G cellular broadband directly to everyday smartphones without the need for any specialised software or device support, ensuring seamless connectivity for customers when they are outside of traditional coverage areas,” 2degrees says.
“What is particularly exciting about our partnership with AST SpaceMobile is that they are going straight to cellular broadband connectivity, not laddering through text, then voice, then data,” Callander said.
AST SpaceMobile is listed on the Nasdaq, with a US$8.5 billion ($15b) market cap.
The firm is based in Texas.
It raised US$110 million in venture capital in 2020 from backers including Vodafone and Samsung and listed the following year.