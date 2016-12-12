Shares continue drop with A2 Milk, Air NZ

New Zealand shares dipped, led lower by A2 Milk Co on bad sentiment in the infant formula sector, while Orion Health Group continued to bounce.
The S&P/NZX50 Index fell 17.27 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,876.03. Within the index, 25 stocks fell, 19 rose and seven were unchanged. Turnover was $132.7 million.
A2 Milk was the worst performer, down 5 percent to $2.29, on the news that Australian formula producer Bellamy's had gone into a trading halt on the ASX. A2's shares gained 19 percent early this month after the company updated shareholders at its annual meeting in Sydney, before dropping later that week after rival formula producer Bellamy's said demand on single's day in China had been lower than expected.
"It's down reasonably substantially, there's been no news out though it has had a strong run in the last while," said Mark Lister, head of private wealth research at Craigs Investment Partners. "There's potentially some more bad news coming from Bellamy's, it had a quite shocking profit downgrade recently and today it's gone into a trading halt. They've said there's an update coming so one only assumes that will be more bad news given they've had such bad news recently. You get the feeling it's going to be more of the same, maybe A2's getting caught up in a bit of the negative sentiment around the industry."
Air New Zealand fell 1.9 percent to $2.12 and Vital Healthcare Property Trust dropped 1.7 percent to $2.