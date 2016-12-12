Shares continue drop with A2 Milk, Air NZ

"We have been quite weak over the last several days, just about every market had a strong week last week and we were flat, so I think our market still a little bit lacklustre in the wake of the political changes you've seen in the last week, " Lister said. "Obviously that was unexpected, and while we've now got a new prime minister who's very capable and credible, it's still given people a bit of reason to pause for thought and consider the political landscape."

Units in Fonterra Shareholders Fund dipped 0.2 percent to $5.94. At the annual meeting of the Fonterra Shareholders Fund today, chairman John Wilson urged new prime minister Bill English to continue to drive to regional and mult-lateral trade agreements.

Orion Health was the best performer, up 9.7 percent to $2.15. It's now bounced 30 percent from the record low of $1.65 reached last week.

"That follows hot on the heels of a very strong day on Friday, they were up 13 percent," Lister said. "If we think about the low they reached last Thursday, it's been a pretty big rebound. Having said that, Orion is still down 56 percent from the middle of the year, so it's got a long way to go to earn back all of the losses it's seen over the past few months. They're only in the NZX50 for a few more days, they'll be exiting at the end of the week."

Sky Network Television rose 1.9 percent to $4.89, Tower gained 1.8 percent to 85.5 cents, and Chorus advanced 1.4 percent to $3.975.

Heartland Bank was unchanged at $1.53. It wants to raise up to $30 million through a placement and share purchase plan to maintain its capital ratio after strong lending growth, as well as support its digital strategy.

The placement will be conducted today through a bookbuild for institutional and other select investors, raising up to $20 million, while the share purchase plan, which will raise as much as $10 million, will offer New Zealand-resident shareholders up to $15,000 worth of shares. Heartland said the final terms will be announced early next year.