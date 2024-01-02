We love all things peanut butter but the most important thing we do is make great healthy food for Kiwis. It’s an honour to be in their pantry, on their tables and on their toast.
What will be your biggest business challenges in 2024?
To keep on growing both in New Zealand and globally. The business and economic environment have been challenging for everyone and we suspect next year will be similar. I’ve had the absolute privilege to study at Harvard Business School this year, as the only Kiwi on the course.
The global diversity and learning were amazing and I’ve come back fizzing with great ideas to share with the team. The challenge will be in the patience to execute all these great ideas.
Having grown up and built my career in a time when female leaders had to imitate male leaders to be successful, Jacinda showed us it was okay to be ourselves. Interestingly, her emotional final address was more popular in international news coverage than here.
What are your predictions for 2024?
It’ll be an exciting year for us. We’ve got lots of new products hitting the shelves and so the team will be focused on making the best peanut butter they can for Kiwis, as well as sharing our best with the rest of the world.
What’s the worst mistake you have made in business?
So many. It’s not the mistakes that define your leadership, it’s how you respond to those mistakes. Courageous leadership is messy.