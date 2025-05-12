Advertisement
DB Breweries profit falls as alcohol demand drops, excise costs rise

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

DB Breweries has lowered its baseline carbon emissions by 55% since 2018, but consumer confidence is having an impact on the breweries' profit.

Lower demand for alcohol from pubs and bars has hit DB Breweries in the pocket with its latest financials revealing a 73% drop in profit between 2023 and 2024.

But managing director Matt Wilson believes while the market is feeling the effects of the wider economy, the success of

