National said ram-raids last year happened, on average, once every 15 hours.
Mitchell said another indicator of increased lawlessness was the Salvation Army State of the Nation report last year showing an increase of 21 per cent in violent crime since 2017, when Labour took over.
He said the Labour Cabinet was detached from reality and living “in la-la land”.
The illicit trade in methamphetamine is a major source of revenue for some gangs.
Mitchell said organised crime had at times infiltrated ports and airports, and a multi-agency approach was needed to starve gangs of meth revenue.
But he said gang membership has increased about twice as fast as the police muster.
Nash was Labour’s police spokesman in Opposition, then minister for three years.
His replacement, Poto Williams, sometimes had a hard time with the portfolio and came under frequent attack in Parliament from Mitchell.
Recognising the severity of the issue and the importance of crime policy to National’s strategy, former PM Jacinda Ardern shuffled Williams out of the job and gave it to Labour’s “Mr Fix-It” Chris Hipkins, who is now Prime Minister.
Nash returned to the job in Hipkins’ reshuffle this week.
His first official duty as Police Minister will be to attend the graduation ceremony for 54 new constables at the police college in Porirua tomorrow alongside Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.