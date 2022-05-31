Auckland experienced a string of gang-related shootings in Auckland last week, including at Vina Place in Massey. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The Police Minister says Auckland gang turf wars are highly distressing and she understands why some people say cops aren't doing enough to stop the violence.

"I want them to work faster. Our communities are still feeling unsafe," Poto Williams said today.

Suburban communities in South and West Auckland have experienced shootings and suspected arsons in the past week.

At least 44 shots were allegedly fired at one house.

Williams was asked today if police were moving quickly enough to quash gang tensions.

"If you're a member of the community in Auckland, you would say no. But I have had briefings from them and understand the nature of the work that they're doing."

Williams said the Government had invested a lot of money in police.

"And it's very distressing what's happening in Auckland at the moment," she added.

The minister was asked if police were being blamed for other socioeconomic factors influencing gang crime, including demand for methamphetamine.

"We need to do much more, particularly in health but also in our community responses," she replied. "This is not just a police matter. It's about all of us taking responsibility."

She said police could make referrals to drug treatment services but efforts from elsewhere in society were needed.

Williams said she was not criticising law enforcement, but had sought assurances from police.

She also said the Prime Minister was likely to discuss the 501 deportation regime with new Australian PM Anthony Albanese.

Jacinda Ardern is expected to visit her Australian counterpart soon.

Police have publicly and privately remarked for years that the influx of 501 deportees has intensified gang-related conflict and turf wars in Auckland.

Australia's expulsion of criminals, even those who've lived in the country for decades, has been a source of friction in the transtasman political relationship.

Williams said she hoped headway could be made on the issue.

Later, in the House of Representatives, National's police spokesman Mark Mitchell asked Williams about what he said were 12 gang-related shootings last week.

The minister said police had deployed armed offenders squads to conduct search warrants and make arrests.

She said police today made 10 arrests, seized four firearms, recovered 250 rounds of ammunition, and carried out four warrantless searches and six search warrants.

The minister said she was confident police would keep putting pressure on gangs, and the Government supported those efforts.

Mitchell asked if police would have been able to use more search powers and take guns off gangsters now if the Government had voted for the Firearms Prohibition Orders Legislation Bill last year.

That bill, from National MP Simeon Brown, had aimed to enhance police powers to stop gang members getting guns.

But the Government argued that bill was so poorly drafted it barely made sense.

"The police already undertake warrantless searches," Williams replied.

"They have significant search powers. You just need to look at Operation Tauwhiro, with nearly 700 warrantless searches undertaken since February last year."