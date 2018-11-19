Kiwi social media heavyweight Shaaanxo endorses the bands. Photo / Instagram
The internet saw it with Iyia Liu's waist trainer and it is happening again with another trendy product plastered over social media: the resistance band.
A Palmerston North couple who sell the training bands designed to enhance the derrière spent $16,000 to get their e-commerce business started and have since turned over $280,000.
Micah Hatch, 29, and Jessica Wong, 26, started The Peach Builder Co in February and have used Instagram, social media influencers including Shaaanxo and Lauren Curtis, and online giveaways to drive sales and brand awareness.
On average the pair send out around 300 orders per week and expect their sales to exceed $1 million by April next year.
"I work out at the gym and used to get quite a sore lower back. I would squat quite heavy and often found I was injuring my lower back so I did a quick Google search on things that could help, came across resistance bands, started using them ... and realised there was a gap in the market for them," Wong says.
"We haven't planned to have a warehouse but if things carry on the way they are going I can seeing it happening in the next six months."
The pair say they aren't worried about resistance bands being a current fad and had named the business accordingly to be able to introduce new products.
"The market is becoming saturated with resistance bands ... we're not worried because we have goals to expand and that's we have called ourselves Peach Builder because we don't want to just be selling bands."