NZ Merino inks 5-year, $45M contract with Italy's Reda

Superfine New Zealand Merino wool woven by Reda is also used in the production of the Allbirds Wool runners.

The New Zealand Merino Company, which markets the nation's wool to customers on behalf of suppliers, has signed a five-year, $45 million deal to supply fine wool to Italian luxury fabric manufacturer Successori Reda, its longest-ever contract.

The fixed-price contract for 2,500 tonnes of fine wool in the 15.8 to 19.2-micron range effectively locks up supply for all of the qualifying wool that New Zealand will produce over the five-year period, said NZ Merino chief executive John Brakenridge. Previously, NZ Merino's longest contract period covered three years.

For Reda, which reportedly supplies fabric to luxury brands including Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Tom Ford and Hugo Boss, renewing its contract for New Zealand wool enables it to secure supply of high-quality fibre that meets its specifications, and provides end consumers with a link back to growers, enhancing its brand.

New Zealand sheep farmers benefit from the deal by gaining higher fixed-price certainty to underpin production, avoiding the potential volatile spot market pricing for commodities.

Reda "get the volume of high-quality wool they require and growers get the certainty of good prices for their wool for longer," Brakenridge said. "It just really removes the whole commodity volatility. New Zealand primary sector needs to do this because volatility destroys markets."