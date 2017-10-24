New Zealand's largest farmland fund Southern Pastures has teamed up with Lewis Road Creamery as a major shareholder.
Lewis Road Creamery founder and chief executive Peter Cullinane said the funds' undisclosed investment would enable further expansion of its brand.
Southern Pastures executive chairman Prem Maan will join the Lewis Road Creamery board.
"The company is looking to expand in New Zealand and abroad. Having Southern Pastures as a cornerstone investor will assist us in that drive," Cullinane said.
"With many new products and plans in the pipeline, we are excited about the opportunities this partnership presents for customers."