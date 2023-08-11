Advertisement
Food prices fall in July but volatile inflation pressures yet to be vanquished

John Weekes
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Business Editor-at-Large Liam Dann talks to Pie Funds CIO and Founder Mike Taylor about the other factors stopping high interest rates from crashing the economy. Video / NZ Herald

A midwinter fall in food prices brought some relief to Kiwis but economists say bigger pressures are still conspiring to make inflation a threat.

Food prices fell last month after a long spell of punishing price increases.

Westpac economist Satish Ranchhod told the Herald the latest Food Price Index would

