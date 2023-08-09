Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Chinese economy falls into deflation as recovery stumbles

Financial Times
2 mins to read
Slipping consumer prices in China are set to fuel more calls for government stimulus to help revive domestic consumption. Photo / Getty

Slipping consumer prices in China are set to fuel more calls for government stimulus to help revive domestic consumption. Photo / Getty

China’s economy has fallen into deflation as consumer prices contracted for the first time in more than two years, in one of the starkest indicators of the challenges facing policymakers as they struggle to revive

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business